NDMC extends parking fee hike till April 30 to discourage private vehicle usage

NDMC extends parking fee hike till April 30 to discourage private vehicle usage

PTI |
Jan 31, 2024 03:28 PM IST

The civic body took the decision in view of the GRAP II restrictions that are in place in Delhi.

The New Delhi Municipal Council has extended till April 30 the order regarding the enhancement of parking fee to discourage people from using private vehicles, officials said on Wednesday.

The hiked rates were supposed to be in place till January 31 but will now be effective till April 30. (Representative Image/HT File)
(Representative Image/HT File)

The civic body took the decision in view of the GRAP II restrictions that are in place in Delhi, they said.

In November last year, the NDMC had doubled parking charges at 39 sites managed by it. Subsequently, the fee was doubled for the remaining 91 sites managed by parking contractors.

The hiked rates were supposed to be in place till January 31 but will now be effective till April 30 or till the withdrawal of the GRAP II order by the Commission for Air Quality Management, whichever is earlier, an official said.

The use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries, and diesel generators, except for essential services among others are banned under stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

GRAP is classified under four stages of adverse air quality in Delhi. Stage one in a case of 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300); stage two for 'very poor' air quality (AQI 301-400); stage three for 'severe' air quality (AQI 401-450); and stage four for 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

