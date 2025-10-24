Edit Profile
    NDMC seeks to make its public buildings more disabled friendly

    Published on: Oct 24, 2025 3:18 AM IST
    By Aaditya Khatwani, New Delhi
    According to officials, a tender was floated on October 22 inviting bids for the work, which will cover six buildings such as the Talkatora Indoor Stadium (above), Akbar Bhawan, Charak Palika Hospital, and Palika Bhawan, among others. (HT Archive)
    The total cost of the project is pegged at 1.86 crore, with the work expected to be completed within four months

    The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated a plan to make several of its prominent buildings, including the Talkatora Indoor Stadium and Akbar Bhawan, more accessible to persons with disabilities at an estimated cost of over 1 crore. The project involves the construction of wheelchair ramps, installation of braille signage, and laying of tactile tiles across these facilities.

    According to officials, a tender was floated on October 22 inviting bids for the work, which will cover six buildings such as the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Akbar Bhawan, Charak Palika Hospital, Palika Bhawan, Chanakya Bhawan, and the Aashirwaad old-age home. The total cost of the project is pegged at 1.86 crore, with the work expected to be completed within four months.

    The initiative will include a range of upgrades designed to make movement within the buildings easier for persons with physical and visual impairments. Besides ramps and tactile pathways, each building will have disabled-friendly washrooms, grab bars with anti-slip sleeves, and designated parking spaces. Indoors, adhesive tactile tiles will be installed, while outdoor areas such as courtyards and footpaths will feature more durable tactile pavers.

    In addition, each building will be equipped with 27 wheelchairs and 27 evacuation chairs for use in emergencies. The latter are designed to safely transport persons with mobility challenges, including across floors during evacuations.

    “We plan to incorporate these features across all NDMC public buildings. They have been categorised into groups, and tenders for the remaining clusters will be floated within a week. The scheme has already been approved by the council, and we are now awaiting bids,” said an NDMC official.

