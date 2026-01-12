NDMC to spruce up Lutyens’ Delhi ahead of AI Impact Summit

The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to undertake a makeover of the Lutyens’ Delhi area with the key public spaces, markets, Connaught Place, and the Central Park, to be spruced up for the AI Impact Summit scheduled between February 15 and 20, officials said on Sunday. NDMC will remove overhead cables, refurbish fountains and set up a control room with nodal officers in high-visibility zones. (HT Archive)

The facelift will take place as part of NDMC’s comprehensive civic revamp with the vision of delivering a G20-level experience at the summit. “The preparations aim to showcase India’s technological advances and renowned hospitality through infrastructure, cleanliness, enhanced lighting and aesthetic beautification,” an NDMC official said.

The revamp plan will also cover important locations hosting pre-event activities and bilateral engagements, including Hyderabad House, Vigyan Bhawan, Ambedkar Bhawan, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, major five-star hotels, and the India Gate precinct. Additionally, roads leading to popular tourist destinations such as Connaught Place, Central Park, Lodhi Garden, Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi Haat, Nehru Park, and surrounding areas are being improved, the official added.

The horticulture department has been directed to enhance the city’s visual appeal by installing flowers and ornamental plants at prominent locations, roundabouts, and major junctions. “Sculptures, fountains, and public art spaces are being refurbished besides the intensified cleanliness measures,” the NDMC official said.

A second NDMC official said that special focus is on Connaught Place and Central Park. “A comprehensive deep-cleaning drive ‘Operation–Clean’ has successfully been introduced. Fourteen high pressure jet machines each with 6-8 field workers have been provided. Palika Sahayaks have been deployed with cleaning detergent, wipers and hard brushes for removing and cleaning of the dust, grease, and oil on the floors of corridors, footpaths and kerb stones,” the official said.

For public engagement initiatives, Central Park in Connaught Place has been allocated to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from February 16 to 20, 2026, as leading AI companies are expected to set up interactive stalls there for public outreach and demonstrations, the official added.

Besides, the civic body is undertaking removal of overhead cables near monuments to enhance the visual landscape. “Decorative and aesthetic illumination is also being planned near hotels and summit venues to further elevate the city’s ambience during the event. NDMC is setting up a dedicated control room, deploying nodal officers, and optimally utilising resources in sensitive and high-visibility zones,” the second official explained.