NDMC to develop synthetic tracks in Lodhi Garden, Sanjay Jheel parks
In a bid to improve the jogging and running experience in its major parks, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to develop synthetic tracks at Lodhi Garden and near Sanjay Jheel-Laxmi Bai Nagar park, and another short track at Nehru Park.
Under the project, a 2.75 kilometre synthetic track, with a width of 2-3 metres, will come up at Lodhi Garden while a 1.75km long rubberised synthetic track of 1.5m width will be developed near Sanjay Jheel-Laxmi Bai Nagar park, NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said on Friday.
The council will also develop a four-lane exclusive running track of 160m length at Nehru Park, he added.
NDMC had previously developed a synthetic track at Nehru Park but officials said portions of it were damaged due to spiked shoes worn by runners.
Upadhyay said that the horticulture department received remarkable feedback from the morning walkers and visitors at Nehru Park, following which the council decided to move ahead with more synthetic tracks in other major parks.
“No tree will be disturbed and proper breathing space will be left around the trees while developing these tracks. The total cost of the project at Lodhi Garden is ₹2.50 crore, Sanjay Jheel-Laxmibai Nagar is ₹1.60 crore and Nehru Park project is ₹60 lakh approximately. The work will be awarded soon once the tender formalities are completed,” said a senior NDMC official.
‘Pollution in Yamuna hitting water supply’: Delhi Jal Board
Pollution levels in the Yamuna were brought under control and regular water supply operations were restored across the city on Friday evening, the Delhi Jal Board said, a day after the ammonia concentration in the river jumped to more than five times the treatable limit. The state water utility has the capacity to treat ammonia levels up to 0.9 parts per million (ppm).
2 held for duping DU prof of ₹1.5L
Two men, who allegedly duped a Delhi University professor of ₹1.5 lakh last month by offering air tickets for his travel to Canada, have been arrested by the police's cyber cell, Delhi police said on Friday. One of the accused persons, Praveen Tiwari (34), was arrested from Tiwari's home town in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Thursday where he had gone for his engagement.
AAP lashes out at BJP after Delhi chief felicitates 8 who vandalised CM’s home
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Thursday felicitated eight members of the party's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who were arrested for vandalising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines, evoking sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the saffron party was promoting hooliganism. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta organised a ceremony at the party office on Thursday, and welcomed the eight accused with garlands.
Govt alert, no need to panic, says Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases, but added that the minor uptick in the infections should not cause any alarm because hospitalisations continue to remain negligible, with 99.5% Covid-19 beds in city hospitals and all beds in Covid care centres vacant. Health minister Satyendar Jain appealed to Delhi residents to get vaccinated, if they hadn't, and wear a mask.
Delhi logs 366 new Covid infections
The Capital added 366 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a marginal rise from 325 the previous day, even as health experts allayed fears and said the uptick was to be expected in light of the relaxed restrictions, but stressed the importance of basic infection mitigation protocol like masking and distancing. Friday's fresh infections came on the back of 9,275 tests, with 3.95% samples returning positive results.
