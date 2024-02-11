NDMC to operationalise new vet hospital in May

The New Delhi Municipal Council will operate its new pet care facility — a modern veterinary hospital — in Moti Bagh by May this year, senior NDMC officials said on Sunday. HT Image

The construction work of the three-storey hospital complex is on the verge of completion and over the next two months the diagnostic and imaging machinery will be procured, the council officials said, adding that the project was initiated in 2022 to provide all modern medical facilities under one roof for stray animals as well as pets. The complex is expected to cater to over 150-200 animals daily. It will also have sterilisation facilities in the animal birth control centre.

The new hospital will be equipped with imaging facilities, operation theatres, surgery recovery OPDs and audio-visual consultation rooms, among other advanced features. The hospital is being developed near the Bidhan Chandra Vidyalaya in Moti Bagh.

“The civil work of the building complex is almost complete and installation work will be followed. The hospital will be equipped with power backup, lifts and air conditioning and it is earthquake-proof,” said an NDMC official, asking not to be named.

After completion of the construction work, the department concerned will procure all required medical equipment such as X-ray and, ultrasound machines and operation equipment. “The hospital will be equipped with imaging facilities, operation theatres, surgery recovery units, outpatient departments, an audiovisual consultation room, procedure and registration rooms,” the above-cited official added.

The new building is being developed over a site area of 420 square metres. “The ground floor of the building will comprise doctor-rooms, store, animal OPD, catering room, cattle and monkey pond along with a parking facility. The first floor will comprise X-Ray rooms, a dark room, operation theatres, surgical and recovery OPD, doctor rooms, animal OPD, and a treatment and injection room, among other specialised units. The second floor will comprise meeting and audio-visual consultation room, the rooms for medical superintendent, doctor and staff room along with stores and pantry,” the official said.

The civic body has one veterinary hospital in the Moti Bagh area, which was constructed about 45 years back but lacks modern facilities. NDMC plans to develop a multi-specialty hospital for the general public at the site of the old complex and an office of animal birth control at the new complex.

In the budget announced on December 2023, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Guanesh Bharti also proposed to set up a veterinary hospital in Vasant Kunj but the project is in the nascent stage.