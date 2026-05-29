NEET (UG) 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces free bus travel for candidates

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that candidates reappearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21 will be allowed free travel in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on production of a valid admit card. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (X)

In a post on X, she said the move aims to support candidates appearing for NEET (UG). “No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future. My best wishes to all NEET aspirants. May their hard work and determination lead them to success,” she wrote.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET (UG) 2026 on May 12, nine days after 2.27 million students sat for the examination across 551 cities, after central agencies confirmed that the question paper had been compromised. Questions had been available on the phones of some as early as May 1, two days before the exam. It was the second time in two years that the NEET (UG) came under a cloud.

The NTA has handed the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Fresh admit cards and city intimation slips have been reissued to candidates. Delhi is among the major examination centres for the NEET (UG) for admissions to undergraduate medical courses.