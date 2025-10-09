Neighbourhood acquaintance suspected in Rohini murder

A day after a 65-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Rohini’s Budh Vihar, police on Wednesday said they suspect the involvement of a local resident known to the victim. No arrests have been made so far. “There’s a reason to believe that the crime has been committed by a person from the neighbourhood, said police.

The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Naresh Kumari, resident of Budh Vihar Phase 1, was a mother of a municipal corporation inspector.

Police said that a PCR call was received at around 8:53 am regarding the death of a woman. “The call was made by a neighbour who saw that the door was open at a time when it usually remained closed,” the officer said.

When there was no response to his knocks, the neighbour entered the house and found her lying unresponsive on the bed. He immediately alerted the police, officer added.

“Kumari was found lying on her bed on the first floor of her three-storey house. Police said her body bore signs of a struggle, with visible scratch marks on her throat and indications of physical assault,” the officer added.

Police said the murder did not appear to be a case of robbery. “Only the woman’s mobile phone was missing, while her purse, jewellery, cash, and other valuables were untouched. The house was found in order, with no signs of forced entry or ransacking,” an officer said

The CCTV footage was obtained and analysed which gave investigators a few leads. “There’s a reason to believe that the crime has been committed by a person from the neighbourhood and they were known to the victim. Motive will become clear after the arrest is made,” the officer said.