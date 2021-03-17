Nepalese woman shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in north Delhi
A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by two unidentified men in New Aruna Nagar near Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi on Wednesday morning. Police said the woman, who runs a tea shop in the area, had come to open her shop in the morning when the men, who were on a motorcycle, shot her.
Police said the woman has been identified as Meena Tamang, who ran the tea and snack shop along with her husband Jeet Maan. Both of them lived nearby, in a one-room set with their 12-year-old daughter. The couple was of Nepali origin and had been living there for the past few years, police said.
The matter was reported to the police around 7am -- a call was received at the Timarpur police station about a woman being shot. A police team reached the spot and rushed the woman to Sushrut Trauma Centre, but she could not be saved, a senior police officer said.
“During the initial probe, it was found that the attackers did not flee with the woman’s money or phone or any other valuables. Prima facie, it doesn’t look like a robbery attempt. It seems that she was attacked over some enmity. It also looks like the assailants knew what time she would open her shop. She was attacked when she was alone. Her family members and husband are being questioned to know if the woman had a dispute with anyone,” said a senior police officer, on condition of anonymity.
Police have not ruled out the involvement of someone known to the woman behind the murder. Police are also checking CCTV footages to establish the sequence of events and to track the vehicle used by the assailants.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse said the woman sustained a single gunshot injury. “A crime and forensics team were called at the spot to collect evidence. The autopsy report is awaited. We are trying to ascertain the motive behind the murder and efforts are on to nab the culprits. A case of murder has been registered at the Timarpur police station,” the DCP said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 536 new Covid-19 cases, most since Jan 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahir Hussain suspended because he skipped meetings: EDMC tells HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepalese woman shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in north Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal, found dead at Delhi residence, suicide suspected, say police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: HC gives Centre, Delhi Police two weeks to respond to Ravi’s plea over ‘info leak’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP trade barbs over Delhi’s ‘most polluted capital city’ tag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees over 500 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,702
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre to take back bill on LG powers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi could have an accessible riverfront in a few years: DDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#AbTohCampusKholDo rebellion : DU students spam answer sheets, make memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhojpuri film actor held in Delhi for fake currency racket, vehicle thefts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
38k get covid-19 vaccine jabs in Capital; Experts call for more inoculations
- There was a low turnout on the first day that the drive was opened up for the general public — around 6,100 turned up — due to confusions about the processes and problems faced with the government’s CoWIN portal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two dead after 2 shooting incidents in Adarsh Nagar
- While one person was arrested in the first case, the murder of a 32-year-old man in Azadpur village on Monday evening, the police are still working on clues in the CA’s murder, reported on Tuesday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Was showdown over assembly panels a precursor to standoff?
- The Union home ministry on Monday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha to amend the government of National Capital Territory act (GNCTD Act).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox