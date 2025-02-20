New Delhi BJP office to be completed in 3 months

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to form the government in the Capital after a 27-year exile, the Delhi unit of the party is gearing up to operate from a swanky new office. A view of the under-construction Delhi BJP Building at DDU Marg in New Delhi, India on Tuesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The new five-storey building, which is painted yellow-saffron, is on Deendayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg — just down the road from the BJP’s national headquarters — and will be ready within three months, the functionaries said. The party’s Delhi unit currently functions from a bungalow on Pant Marg, near the Parliament complex, but functionaries said it has very limited space, and as party expanded, the need of space has increased multifold.

A senior BJP leader said that the new building, spread over an area of 825 sqm, boasts of two basements that can accommodate 50 vehicles.

“The ground floor will have a press conference room to hold press meets, along with a grand reception area, and a canteen. The first floor will have an auditorium with a capacity of around 300 people,” the leader said, on condition of anonymity.

The second and third floor of the building will have the offices of state general secretaries, secretaries and vice-presidents, while the top floor will house the offices of the Delhi BJP in-charge, the state president, and the organisational general secretary.

“The building work is mostly complete, and the fitting of air conditioning ducts and electrical works is being carried out. We estimate that the office will be ready in the next three months,” the leader said.

BJP national president JP Nadda laid the foundation stone for the DDU Marg office in June 2023. This will be the third site from which the Delhi BJP will operate. The party earlier used to operate from a building near Ajmeri Gate, before being relocated to the Pant Marg bungalow in 1989.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva inspected the under-construction building on February 17. “Inspected the construction work of the new office of Bharatiya Janata Party, Delhi State Headquarters and took information about the progress of the work from the construction workers,” he posted on X.

Another advantage that the new building has is its proximity to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters — the party currently enjoys a slim majority in the house of councillors, and though the current mayor is from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP has expressed confidence of winning the post in the mayoral elections due in April.