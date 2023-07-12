Delhi on alert as Yamuna level at 10-year high; check latest traffic advisory

Delhi is on alert with the Yamuna river swelling to an all time high level as it crossed the 207-metre mark, due to incessant rain over the past few days, prompting authorities to put appropriate measures in place. Rain related damage to roads and infrastructure and water-logging has also continued to affect traffic movement in the national capital, for which the Delhi traffic police Wednesday morning issued an advisory, urging commuters to avoid affected stretches.

The swollen Yamuna river flows in full spate under the Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul), in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The waterlogged Pragati Maidan tunnel will continue to remain closed for the public today as the authorities are carrying out cleaning and maintenance work at the site. Delhi LG VK Saxena is also scheduled to visit the area today to review the restoration work.

The traffic police also informed that the C-Hexagon stretch on India Gate near Sher Shah Road cut, where a road had caved in, will face restrictions on traffic movement due to the repair work going on. "Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," Delhi police said in a tweet.

There is also a disruption in traffic on Najafgarh Road. Delhi police said that the carriageway from Zakhira to Moti Nagar is affected. “Traffic is affected on Najafgarh road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Moti Nagar due to a burst of water pipe line, there is waterlogging on the road. Kindly avoid the stretch.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In view of the dangerously high water level in the Yamuna River, the police had also announced Tuesday that the Iron Bridge Pusta Road in Gandhi Nagar is closed to the public and traffic until further notice.

The Delhi government set up 16 control rooms to monitor the Yamuna level and the flood-prone areas. Around 41,000 people inhabit the low-lying areas near the river, vulnerable to flooding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON