New drinking water pipeline to be laid in Janakpuri: DJB tells NGT

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a new pipeline is being laid in southwest Delhi’s Janakpuri A-1 block after residents had been complaining about contaminated drinking water in the area for over five months. The NGT bench will hear the matter next on September 15. (HT Photo)

Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of the block had approached NGT in March this year with complaints of impure drinking water. The DJB informed NGT that the work began on August 4 and will be completed within 60 days.

Water samples from the neighbourhood – collected at least thrice by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at different times in June and July, revealed the presence of both total coliform and E.coli — indicating sewage being mixed with drinking water supply. The latest samples, gathered on July 20 from 12 households, revealed at least six samples had either some form of E.Coli or total coliform.

Two days after these samples were collected, the DJB temporarily fixed the defects in the pipeline on July 22, officials said. Work order for a long-term solution to provide clean water – laying down a new 730-metre pipeline, was issued on August 1.

“In terms of the order, the work is to be completed within 60 days from the date of starting the work,” a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said. The DJB will also submit an affidavit by November 15, detailing that the work is complete, the bench added.

The bench has further sought an update – at least a week ahead of the next hearing on September 15. “The RWA will extend full cooperation to the DJB in laying down the new pipeline,” the order stated.

CPCB’s first sample testing in the last week of May, had revealed six out of the 20 samples from the neighbourhood were contaminated. The DJB informed the tribunal this was due to the pipelines — which were nearly 40 years old, being corroded.

In June, the NGT had rapped the DJB for inaction, observing that even after three months of deliberation – since the plea was filed, the water utility has failed to take meaningful remedial measures.

Locals, meanwhile, said a permanent solution was long overdue. “Several households have been buying water bottles from outside — to cook, wash clothes and even bathe. It was simply not feasible. Old pipelines like these should be replaced at the earliest, but it took several months to even get the work started,” a resident of A-1 block said.