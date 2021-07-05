New excise policy to be published today on website: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that the New Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 will be uploaded today itself on the websites concerned.

The petition was moved by the Delhi Liquor Trader Association seeking direction to the Government of NCT of Delhi to make public the New Excise Policy for the year 2021-22.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for respondents Delhi government submitted that the petition is not maintainable as the concern bidding is fully facilitated with all bidding rules and bidding document having all bidding terms mentioned. Tender is enough and policy is not required for e-bid, he added.

Appearing for Petitioner, Dr Arun Mohan, Senior Advocate appeared for Petitioner Association submitted that the new excise policy has been approved by the government but it not has been made public. The policy can't be kept secret and the respondent has to make it public, the lawyer argued.

A bench of Rekha Palli on Monday after taking note of the submission made by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi disposed of the matter and noted that the New Excise policy will be made public today itself. The Court also noted that the e-bidding filing last date is July 12.

The petition was moved by the Delhi Liquor Trader Association through Advocate Siddharth Sharma stating on June 28, 2021, the Government of NCT of Delhi floated a tender inviting e-bids for grant of 32 zonal retail licenses for the year 2021-22 (separate tender for each zone) through the e-tendering process in the form of L-7Z/L-7V for sale of Indian and Foreign Liquor (except country liquor) in the NCT of Delhi ("Tender") on the basis of the New Excise Policy.

Despite floating the tender publicly on the basis of approved New Excise Policy 2021-22 for NCT of Delhi, the New Excise Policy is yet to be made public and or available on the internet/respondent's website, the plea said.

It further stated that, as per the schedule of the tender, the last date for the prebid queries is July 5, 2021. While the pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2021, and the submission of the e-bid is between July 12 to 20, 2021.

The plea submitted that in order to prepare financially viable and attractive e-bids for the tender, it is absolutely necessary that the approved New Excise Policy 2021-22 should be made available to all prospective stakeholders and or the public in general.

