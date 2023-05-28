New Parliament building: Entry-exit gates of these Delhi Metro stations closed. Check traffic advisory

In view of the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday, all entry and exit gates have been closed at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations of the Delhi Metro. However, interchange facilities will be available at the Central Secretariat Metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. All entry and exit gates have been closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations in view of the inauguration of the new Parliament on Sunday. (PTI)

“As per directions received from the Delhi Metro Rail Police, all entry-exit gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed for passenger movement,” tweeted the DMRC.

“However, interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat.”

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory outlining traffic regulations and restrictions to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhance security measures in the national capital.

According to the advisory, New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area during the inauguration ceremony. Only specific categories of vehicles will be allowed to enter and move within this designated area. The authorized vehicles include public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles, and emergency vehicles.

To facilitate the implementation of the traffic regulations, the advisory provided a detailed description of the area being treated as a regulated zone.

"The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Ceresent Road, roundabout Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, roundabout Windsor Place, Janpath, roundabout MLNP, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Akbar Road, roundabout GKP, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area," the advisory said.