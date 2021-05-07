New quarantine rules for those from Andhra and Telangana

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said people who arrive in Delhi from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by any mode of transport will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days either in a government centre or at a paid facility. This is only applicable if they arrive without a negative RT-PCR test report -- valid for up to 72 hours from the time of issue.

If such travellers possess a negative RT-PCR report with the above-mentioned validity or even if they are fully vaccinated, they shall have to mandatorily home quarantine themselves for seven days.

Also read | Delhi govt asks hospitals to conduct more antigen tests

The step was taken in the light of a severe spike in cases in the southern states, especially Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The order from the DDMA said, “A virulent variant of Covid-19 has been reported to be found recently in the state(s) of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and this new strain of Covid-19 has a shorter incubation period and high transmission rate and the progress of disease is much more rapid. Therefore additionally precautionary measures in respect of persons coming from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Delhi via airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks or any other mode of transportation are required to be taken in public interest.”