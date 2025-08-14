New single-window system for Ramleela NOCs in Delhi soon: CM

All permissions for organising Ramleela events in Delhi will now be processed at the district level through the district magistrate’s office, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Wednesday. A single-window system is being set up to expedite the issuance of all required no-objection certificates (NOCs). Delhi hosts around 600 performances annually, 100 of which are large-scale. (HT Archive)

The decision was taken at a special meeting at Raj Niwas chaired by lieutenant governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and attended by office bearers of the Delhi Ramleela Federation, officials said. Gupta said the move will address long-standing issues faced by organisers, including delays in securing land and obtaining approvals.

This year, Ramleela performances will be held from September 22 to October 2. Delhi hosts around 600 performances annually, 100 of which are large-scale. Gupta announced that the security deposit for land has been reduced from ₹20 to ₹15 per sq. metre and that the area allotted for entertainment spaces will be 40% of the total, up from 25%.

To resolve disputes over rides and food stalls, a committee comprising a deputy director-level DDA officer and two members of the Delhi Ramleela Federation has been formed, with authority to coordinate across departments. Most events will also have ambulances deployed for emergencies, she said.

Gupta added that organisers had recently met her to highlight challenges, which she claimed have been addressed.

In a separate meeting with heads of government departments, Gupta directed that all ongoing development projects in Delhi be completed on schedule. She said adequate budgetary support is available and the Centre is fully backing the “Developed Delhi” vision. The CM also urged full utilisation of the e-office system and stressed that no project should be obstructed.

