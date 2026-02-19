New video emerges of Dwarka crash aftermath

A new video allegedly shot by a passerby in the aftermath of the February 3 accident in Dwarka has surfaced on social media. It show the accused minor driver as well his sister who had been sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the incident. The victim’s mother. (PTI)

The accident occurred around 11:50am on February 3 near the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management in Sector 11. According to police, the Scorpio hit an R15 Yamaha bike, killing its rider, Sahil Dhaneshra, on the spot. It then hit a parked Swift Dzire, injuring cab driver Ajit Singh.

The 1.39 minute-long clip also shows the biker, the 23-year-old biker lying on the side of the road, while his damaged vehicle lies in the middle of the road. The SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, and the mangled taxi are also seen nearby.

A crowd gathering at the scene can be heard arguing with the 17-year-old driver and his sister, with some trying to stop them from leaving. One person can be heard alleging that the driver is trying to flee the scene.

The accused sister is allegedly heard defending him, claiming that the accident occurred because the biker was speeding. However, locals then question them over the damage to the stationary taxi, claiming that it wouldn’t have been possible had the SUV not been driven recklessly.

Police said the authenticity of the video is being verified.

The driver was apprehended from the spot after the accident and a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (1) (negligence leading to death), and 125 (a) (act endangering life).

At the time he had claimed that he was 19-years-old, but it was revealed over the course of the investigation that he was actually 17-year-old.

On February 4, the minor driver was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to observation home. On February 10, the minor was granted interim bail on the grounds of Class 10th board examinations.

On Tuesday, police booked the minor’s father under section 199A (guardians or vehicle owners liable when a juvenile (minor) commits a traffic offence) under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

His father has expressed remorse and apologised to Dhaneshra’s mother, saying he was prepared to accept the court’s decision. Speaking to media on Wednesday, he said he was in Gorakhpur on business when he received a call about the accident and immediately returned to Delhi.