New Year's Eve 2022: Delhi ready for celebrations; check traffic, metro updates

More than 18,000 personnel of Delhi Police from its district and traffic units have been deployed across the capital to keep a strict vigil on violations and make sure security remains intact during New Year's Eve celebrations on Saturday, officials said.

As part of the security arrangements, a total of 125 spots of drunk driving have been identified in the national capital for taking stringent action against individuals found to be driving in an inebriated state, news agency PTI reported citing the officials.

Focus areas

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said that over 16,500 personnel have been deployed across the city while more than 20 companies from outside forces will be posted in different districts. He added that this New Year's Eve, Delhi Police have also taken anti-terror measures in high footfall regions.

“Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, will monitor the situation. Our motive is that the people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Pathak said that women safety will be one of the primary focus areas of Delhi Police and for this, over 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the national capital. He informed that more than 1,600 pickets for checking will be erected, and over 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and more than 2,074 motorbikes will be in service of the Delhi Police force.

The commissioner said that mobile teams will take action against drunk driving, underage driving, black film on cars' windows, among others.

The deployment will be split into two shifts for adequate security cover, and more than 300 arrest parties at various locations are also in place, officials said.

Pathak said government's guidelines pertaining to Covid-19 will be strictly adhered to.

Traffic restrictions

Movement of traffic will be stopped at Connaught Place from 8pm onwards today, police said, adding that alcometers will be in place to check drunk driving. These restrictions will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles. Therefore, only licensed vehicles carrying valid passes will be permitted to enter the area in inner, middle or outer circle.

Delhi Police has also issued an advisory pertaining to traffic managements throughout the day. In it, some of the high footfall places have been mentioned for security forces to stay alert. Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Model Town, Karol Bagh, Qutub Minar, M&N Block Market Greater Kailash, M2K Mall Rohini, Hauz Khas Village and Connaught Place, among others, are some of the names that made to the advisory.

For Connaught Place, commuters have been asked to park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg, KG Marg towards C hexagon, round about Bengali Market, among others, the advisory added. The parking spaces will be limited and will be available on first come first serve basis and unauthorised vehicles will be towed away.

Traffic arrangements have also been made at and around India Gate for both pedestrians and vehicular. The advisory warned that in case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be permitted to via C Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted.

Visitors at India Gate has been asked to use public transport owing to limited number of parking spots for private vehicles.

Another high footfall area where security has been beefed up is the Delhi Zoo. Police have asked visitors to avoid the Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

Metro services

Aimed at easing overcrowding at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (the nearest metro to Connaught Place), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that exit from the venue will not be allowed from 9pm onwards.

“However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train,” a statement by the DMRC on Twitter read.

