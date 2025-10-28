NGT directs closure of garbage dump 50m from AIIMS

Observing that a dhalao around 50 metres from AIIMS was acting as a major source of pollution, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed its closure within six months.

Until closure, the tribunal said the MCD must comply with CPCB’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for environmental protection, including covered storage, odour management, leachate control, fire prevention, and aesthetics. The NGT has asked the DPCC to monitor the dhalao, and any failure to comply will invite immediate remedial and punitive action.

Dhalaos (garbage dumps) are typically three-walled open structures where sanitation workers tip in daily waste before loading it onto larger trucks.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by an 85-year-old resident of South Extension 1 who raised a grievance against the dhalao. The applicant alleged that the waste from commercial shops, restaurants, medical waste, and even rotten vegetables from roadside vegetable sellers was dumped into this dhalao.

Following an NGT order, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which inspected the site, reported that the dhalao was found partially filled with mixed garbage and spilling over the road in front of it. “All 11 dustbins at the dhalao were filled with mixed garbage. There was a foul smell due to the garbage,” said the report.