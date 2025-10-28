Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    NGT directs closure of garbage dump 50m from AIIMS

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 6:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    NGT directs closure of dhalao 50m from AIIMS
    NGT directs closure of dhalao 50m from AIIMS

    Dhalaos (garbage dumps) are typically three-walled open structures where sanitation workers tip in daily waste before loading it onto larger trucks.

    Observing that a dhalao around 50 metres from AIIMS was acting as a major source of pollution, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed its closure within six months.

    Until closure, the tribunal said the MCD must comply with CPCB’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for environmental protection, including covered storage, odour management, leachate control, fire prevention, and aesthetics. The NGT has asked the DPCC to monitor the dhalao, and any failure to comply will invite immediate remedial and punitive action.

    Dhalaos (garbage dumps) are typically three-walled open structures where sanitation workers tip in daily waste before loading it onto larger trucks.

    The NGT was hearing a plea filed by an 85-year-old resident of South Extension 1 who raised a grievance against the dhalao. The applicant alleged that the waste from commercial shops, restaurants, medical waste, and even rotten vegetables from roadside vegetable sellers was dumped into this dhalao.

    Following an NGT order, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which inspected the site, reported that the dhalao was found partially filled with mixed garbage and spilling over the road in front of it. “All 11 dustbins at the dhalao were filled with mixed garbage. There was a foul smell due to the garbage,” said the report.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/NGT Directs Closure Of Garbage Dump 50m From AIIMS
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes