NGT directs DDA to revive algae-covered lake near Dhaula Kuan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), instructing it to restore the 66-acre Kitchener Lake near Dhaula Kuan, which has turned green from algal bloom. The lake at Jheel Park, near Dhaula Kuan, filled with algal boom, as of November 6. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

It also sent notices to the Union environment ministry, the Central Groundwater Authority (CGWA), and the Delhi Wetland Authority, asking for reports on actions taken and planned measures to revive the lake, which is part of DDA’s Jheel Park behind Dhaula Kuan metro station.

The directive, issued by a bench led by justice Prakash Shrivastava, followed a petition by Delhi resident Anil Sood, who highlighted severe algae growth in the lake, possibly from untreated sewage discharge. In his petition, Sood said that he visited the lake last year and reported the matter to DDA and other authorities but received no response. After a follow-up visit in April, he again reached out to the authorities, but with no action taken, he approached NGT for intervention, Sood claimed.

“Applicant has placed reliance upon the photographs filed on pages 68 to 72 and 76 to show the pathetic condition of Kitchener Lake. Referring to the complaint, he has submitted that though the complaint was made to the different authorities, but no action has been taken till now,” NGT noted in its order, adding that the plea indicates serious environmental violations.

The tribunal ordered the concerned agencies to submit reports on actions taken and plans for reviving the lake by February 14, 2025, the next hearing for hearing.

Sood, who remembers the state of the lake during the 1970s, told HT the water was clear blue during that period. “The lake is in the middle of a park maintained by DDA. It is massive, around 66 acres, yet almost the entire lake is green now, with no clear water visible underneath,” he said, suggesting that eutrophication could result from sewage entering the water.

On Wednesday, DDA did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment. Last year, the authority conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Kitchener Lake area, which included a mosque, graveyard, and school, but a Delhi high court order issued a stay on further action.