NGT pulls up MCD, BSES over inaction against illegal industrial units in east Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and power distribution company BSES for failing to act against illegal industrial units operating in east Delhi’s Gamri village. The tribunal has given both agencies four weeks to file detailed reports on the action taken so far. Regarding the MCD, the bench questioned why no follow-up action was taken in certain cases despite violations being recorded during the initial inspection. (HT Archive)

The NGT was hearing a plea by activist Varun Gulati, who alleged that several high-polluting industries — including electroplating and pickling units classified under the “red” category — were operating illegally in the area and contributing to pollution, including discharges into the Yamuna.

Following the plea, a joint inspection was carried out by teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), MCD, BSES, Delhi Police and the revenue department between April 7 and April 19. In an order dated July 18, the tribunal noted that several premises were found locked during inspection, making it difficult to ascertain the nature of operations.

However, the bench, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, observed that BSES could still determine activity through electricity meter readings. “It cannot be disputed that some of these units may be operating secretly. If a unit is consuming electricity for illegal operations, BSES can detect this based on meter readings, the nature of the connection, and any variation in usage. It may also conduct surprise checks to uncover unauthorised consumption,” the bench said.

The tribunal also noted that in cases where the DPCC had found violations and imposed environmental compensation, BSES had not disconnected the power supply. It sought a detailed explanation from the discom on this in its next report.

Regarding the MCD, the bench questioned why no follow-up action was taken in certain cases despite violations being recorded during the initial inspection. “The Commissioner, MCD, is directed to file an affidavit disclosing the action taken against units found violating norms in the first inspection,” the order said.

The tribunal will hear the matter next on October 17.