NHRC issues notices to Delhi chief secretary, others on quality of medicines

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of some sub-standard medicines being allegedly used in Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics, and issued notices to Delhi chief secretary, Drug Controller General of India and the police commissioner seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the commission said in a statement on Friday. According to official documents accessed by HT, 43 samples of five drugs were picked up during a random inspection on July 24 and 25 at Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The drugs —Amlodipine tablets I.P. 5mg, Levetiracetam IP 500mg, Pantoprazole Gastro Resistant Tablets IP 40mg, Cephalexin Capsule IP 500mg, Dexamethasone Tablets IP 4mg—were sent to government and private labs to verify their quality. Five of the samples were found to be of the not of standard quality (NSQ) category. In a subsequent inspection, samples of Sodium Valproate Tablets IP 200mg also failed the quality tests.

According to the country’s drug regulator, NSQ category of drugs are those that do not meet the standards of quality set -- they are either not the exact quantity of drugs mentioned in the packaging or contain additives that reduce efficacy.

Last Saturday, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena called for a CBI probe into the case even as Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that he raised the issue with the Delhi health secretary and demanded action but nothing was done.

Bharadwaj said at the time that he has recommended immediate suspension of Delhi health secretary SB Deepak Kumar.

Speaking at a press conference, Bharadwaj said, “I have repeatedly issued orders to the health secretary for an audit... The LG and the BJP-led government should take strict action against guilty officials. I want to know if an investigation is conducted now, will it be impartial?”