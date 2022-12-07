‘Nice to see but…’: Abhishek Singhvi says this on Congress poor show in MCD

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday said the party should ‘introspect,’ after it finished a disappointing third, behind the AAP and BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, the results for which were announced today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here for live updates on counting of votes for MCD election

“Although it's nice to see a tightly contested election between AAP & BJP, I am deeply disappointed at Congress result. Introspection and structural change vital!,” tweeted Singhvi, shortly before the final results were announced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Delhi, won only nine seats in the 250-member civic body. On the other hand, the AAP won 134 seats and comfortably crossed the majority mark of 126, while the BJP finished a strong second, with as many as 104 of its candidates coming first on their respective seats. The remaining three seats were bagged by Independents.

Also Read | 'Love you, Delhi': Kejriwal revels in AAP's MCD poll win, seeks PM's blessing

Of the three main parties, the AAP won 42.05% of the votes, while the BJP and Congress secured 39.09% and 11.68% votes respectively. The saffron party had been in power in the MCD since 2007.

Also Read | Delhi civic polls: AAP records both narrowest, biggest margins of victory in wards

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, in the previous two assembly polls in the city-state (2015 and 2020), the Congress failed to send even a single MLA to the legislative assembly. Also, while the AAP has been in power here since December 2013, all 7 Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi are from the BJP.

Also Read | MCD election 2022 results: Full list of BJP, AAP & Congress winners/leading candidates

Voting for the MCD election took place on December 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail