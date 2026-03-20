New Delhi, A 22-year-old chef working the night shift at a five-star hotel here was arrested over alleged burglary at a house in southwest Delhi's RK Puram by using a master key to open Chinese locks, police said on Friday. Night-shift chef at 5-star hotel arrested for house burglary in southwest Delhi

They said cash and jewellery worth ₹2.69 lakh was recovered from the accused identified as Nilesh alias Nikesh. A master key and two scooters, one of which is allegedly stolen, were also recovered.

A resident of RK Puram's Sector 1 reported that cash worth ₹3.5 lakh and gold and silver jewellery were missing from his house when the family returned from a wedding in Rajasthan earlier this month.

According to police, CCTV footage showed a man attempting to open the gate, failing initially before managing to unlock it, and entering the house. He was seen leaving about half-an-hour later with the stolen items and fleeing on a scooter.

His route was tracked till Ring Road near a five-star hotel in Dwarka area, after which he could not be traced, police said.

Technical surveillance helped identify the accused and he was subsequently arrested, they added.

Despite being on night duty at the hotel, the accused used gaps in his schedule to commit the theft, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime and told police he used a master key to open the Chinese locks. He then re-locked the gate to avoid raising suspicion.

"He said the stolen jewellery had been hidden inside a scooter parked at his workplace," the officer said.

Police said the scooter used to stash the jewellery had been stolen from the area last year. The accused also disclosed two failed attempts at theft in Ambedkar Basti, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.