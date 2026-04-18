New Delhi, No arrests have been made yet in the brazen ₹25-lakh hostage-cum-robbery at a liquor businessman's house in the city's upscale Golf Links, police said on Saturday. No arrest yet in Golf Links home invasion; robbers identified, police say

It's been more than 24 hours since a domestic help and his accomplices allegedly held the businessman's family hostage and decamped with jewellery worth around ₹25 lakh for the house.

A police officer said all accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

The incident took place on Thursday, around 6 pm, when Ashok Chawla, owner of a liquor company, his parents, daughter-in-law, and a child were in the house.

According to police sources, around six people barged into the residence and held the family members hostage at a weapon's point.

The robbers kept them in confinement and forced them to hand over valuables. They ransacked the house as they searched room-to-room and cupboards before fleeing with jewellery estimated to be worth ₹25 lakh.

No one was physically harmed during the robbery, the police said.

Preliminary investigation has indicated the role of the domestic help, Sushil, as the main conspirator.

The police suspect it was he who enabled the entry of the other people and shared the house layout and location of the valuables.

CCTV footage from the locality shows multiple suspects approaching the house in a coordinated manner. Some were seen waiting nearby before entering, indicating prior planning and recce.

The police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the robbers.

Raids are being conducted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, and informers have been activated as efforts continue to nab the suspects, the officer said.

A police source, however, said that police have already detained the accused and are questioning them.

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