No Covaxin for 18-44 age group in Delhi from today, limited stock for 45+

No centre in the national capital will be able to administer Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to the age group of 18-44 years due to unavailability of its stock, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena on Wednesday.

"Despite the number of vaccination centres being increased extensively, the stock for Covaxin is absolutely finished, and due to this, nearly 100 centres administering Covaxin have been forced to temporarily shut down. So, from Thursday, Delhi will not be able to administer Covaxin to the 18-44 age group, due to the shortage of vaccines. Bharat Biotech has refused to deliver any additional doses of Covaxin to Delhi," Atishi said.

"We are hoping that the Central government intervenes in the matter and supplies sufficient Covaxin vials to Delhi. In the next few days, those who have got their first doses will be ready for the second dose," she added.

The AAP MLA informed that for those above 45 years and healthcare/frontline workers, Covaxin's stock is left only for four days and Covishield's stock for three days. Meanwhile, for Covishield, nine days' stock left for those between the 18-44 age group.

Atishi said Delhi received a total of 43,20,490 doses of Covidvaccines for those above 45 years and healthcare/frontline workers till date. Out of these, 40,00,970 doses have already been used and 3,19,520 doses are left for this category.

The AAP MLA further explained that Delhi received only 1.5 lakh doses for Covaxin and 6,67,690 doses of Covishield for the age group of 18-44 years. For this, a fresh consignment arrived on Tuesday evening, which had 2,67,690 doses of Covishield for those between 18-44 years of age. With this, the total number of vaccines received for the 18-44 age group now has increased to 8,17,000. Out of these, 3,82,000 vaccine doses have been utilised and 4,35,000 vials are left for the vaccination drive of next few days.

"We are sincerely hoping that the Centre will make sufficient doses available both for Covaxin and Covishield in the next few days. Delhi has probably faced the most Covid induced hardships ever since the start of the pandemic. Hence, I reiterate that we are hoping that the Central government supplies enough vaccines for the people of Delhi at the earliest," stated Atishi.