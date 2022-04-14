‘No curbs, students in JNU are free to eat whatever they want’

Days after violent clashes broke out between students from Left- affiliated groups and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over non-vegetarian food being served on Ram Navami, vice-chancellor (VC) Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said that students on campus are free to eat the food of their choice without any restrictions.

In an interview to HT on Wednesday, Pandit said that a “political fringe” at the JNU campus was responsible for the incident on Sunday. During her stint as VC, she said she wants to change the “public image” of the university, adding that 90% of students in JNU are nationalists, and are not involved in campus politics. She also said that students should be free to wear what they want in the backdrop of the hijab controversy that erupted in Karnataka in March.

What’s your view on the April 10 incident of violence on campus?

First of all, I would like to make it clear that hostel and mess affairs are not handled by the administration. All the 17 hostels in JNU and their messes are run by the committees that consist of students and wardens. They themselves decide what they want to eat in a very democratic and decentralised manner. While everything was normal in 16 hostels, something in Kaveri hostel did happen that should not have. There was a havan planned by students on Ram Navami, and on the same day an Iftar party was arranged by some students. All that happened after the havan concluded. Passions went up amid protests by students from both sides.

We actually don’t know if other issues led to what happened or if it was really the issue of what ritual or food should be there. But I visited the hostel the same night and met students from both sides. I am thankful to my students for maintaining peace after that.

A day before the incident, the warden of Kaveri hostel suggested avoiding non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami. What do you have to say about that?

In all other 16 hostels, non-vegetarian food was served that day but nothing happened there. In JNU, we do not prescribe any type of diet or food habits. Anybody can eat what they want at JNU campus. I, as the VC, believe what you want to have is your fundamental right, and you are free to eat whatever you want. We respect everybody’s food habits. The administration will never say that only one thing should be followed. Whatever has happened is very unfortunate. I also met the wardens and told them to be very careful in future.

Who was responsible for the incident, and why has JNU been in the news for several such incidents in the recent past?

There exists a political fringe in every university. But not all students are like that. Of my students, 90% are not a part of it, and are here to study and not play politics. They are nationalists and only come to JNU because it’s India’s best university. And I don’t understand what political benefit that fringe gets from incidents like these. They need to be more restrained and conscious that the name of the university gets tarnished because of such incidents.

Has the university ordered an inquiry into the matter?

Yes, we have ordered a proctorial inquiry into the April 10 incident. We have also submitted the report to the [Union education] ministry.

Does the university need a more robust grievance redressal system so that students don’t need to go to the police every time they face such issues?

We did not go the police. They went. The problem is that we are in a period of transition. Hence, there is a fight for space. We already have a redressal mechanism, but we also have a lot of democracy. We can’t impose anything on students. They are adults and can take good decisions for themselves. We can’t stop them from approaching the police if they want to.

You have attended JNU as a student and now you have joined as the vice-chancellor of the university. How much the university has changed since then?

It’s still a great university, although we have three times more students now. But the violence was not there. Even the leftists were also nationalists. That has changed to a large extent.

What are your immediate plans for JNU?

My focus is to change the public image of JNU. We need to establish that JNU is for the nation and there are no two ways about it. All my students are as nationalistic as others. They might dissent more openly than others. But that is a part of democracy.

Several educational institutions in Karnataka have barred wearing hijab at the campuses. As a Vice Chancellor, what do you think about such restrictions?

In JNU, people are free to wear whatever they want. There is no restriction on anything in JNU. We respect everyone’s choice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON