No heatwave for now, but heat index may be worse in Delhi

Heatwave conditions are likely to return to Delhi on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department said, stressing on a yellow alert warning hours ahead of polling booths opening for the 15 million registered voters who will seal the fates of the seven representatives the national capital sends to the Lok Sabha. New Delhi, India - May 24, 2024: Commuters brave the Heat Wave in hot summer at CWG near Akshadham temple in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The heat index in the city remained above a searing 50°C for the third day as high humidity persisted to ongoing effects of easterlies. At 41.7°C, Friday’s air temperature similar to what was recorded on Thursday.

On Saturday, the IMD said, the peak could touch 44°C in parts of the city, while the minimum is likely to remain over 31°C. This will make this year’s election day for the Capital hotter than in 2019 and 2014.

According to Met officials, the skies will remain mainly clear, leading to ample sunshine, which could likely exacerbate the heat index, also known as ‘real feel’ temperature. The IMD forecast HI to be between 51-53°C.

“Heatwaves at isolated locations might be observed, along with occasional gusty winds during the day,” they added.

When Delhi voted on May 12, 2019, the maximum and minimum were respectively 39°C and 25°C respectively, according to IMD data. The maximum and minimum in 2014 were 33°C and 18°C respectively on April 10, when Delhi voted in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, the relative humidity of the Capital on Friday oscillated between 63% and 37%, leading to a heat index (HI) of 50.8°C. The HI was 50°C on Thursday and 55.4°C on Wednesday.

Another measure, which reflects conditions someone will find outdoors is wet-bulb temperature. Once this measure crosses 32°C, people are at extreme risk of adverse health effects. The value on Friday stood close to 29.18°C, assuming humidity level of 37% and a peak temperature of 41.7°C. The measure on Thursday was 29.3°C.

The maximum on Friday was one degree above normal, while the minimum was logged at 30.8°C, a four-degree positive deviation from the average. Both the temperatures were a marginal rise from a day before when the maximum was 41°C and the minimum was 30.6°C.