No judge rebukes govt happily: SC judge at event attended by CM

Supreme Court judge Vikram Nath on Thursday said judicial criticism of the government should be seen as constructive, stressing that courts intervene only when necessary to ensure better governance. Both were speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi high court mobile app, e-HRMS portal for judicial officers, e-Office pilot project, onboarding of the MCD Appellate Tribunal and JJBs on e-Courts, and digital preservation of judicial records—initiatives by the Delhi High Court’s IT and AI Committees. (REpresentational image)

“The reprimand is for the government’s better administration, not because of animosity. No judge reprimands the government happily… but when it is compulsory,” he said.

His remarks came after Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta underlined her government’s efforts to avoid court rebukes, citing round-the-clock work on civic issues, higher garbage clearance, and renewed focus on cleaning the Yamuna.

“Over the past six months, the Delhi government has been working round the clock to address civic issues so that it is not pulled up by the courts. We have been discharging our responsibilities with sincerity,” she said. She added, “Garbage removal has increased from 14,000 metric tonnes a day to 30,000. Earlier governments never had a proper plan to clean the Yamuna, but this time we are pursuing it seriously, and I am grateful to PM Modi for his support.”

Both were speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi high court mobile app, e-HRMS portal for judicial officers, e-Office pilot project, onboarding of the MCD Appellate Tribunal and JJBs on e-Courts, and digital preservation of judicial records—initiatives by the Delhi High Court’s IT and AI Committees.

Justice Nath also pressed for live streaming of proceedings, calling the Delhi high court a “premier institution” that must lead by example. He said digitalisation improves transparency, empowers litigants, reduces delays, and must extend to all judicial forums.

Gupta highlighted the role of technology in reshaping India’s global image and announced fresh allocations: doubling the judiciary’s budget, ₹200 crore for hybrid courts, ₹540 crore for judicial housing, free Wi-Fi across court premises, and higher stipends for law researchers assisting judges.