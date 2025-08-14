No natural pond in Delhi’s Anand Puri, DDA tells NGT

New Delhi The matter is listed for hearing on August 18. (HT Archive)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) told the National Green Tribunal that no natural pond exists at Anand Puri in Karol Bagh, where residents have alleged illegal construction and encroachments by a school. Responding to a petition seeking the reopening of a 100-foot road and encroachment of a park and pond, the DDA said the 45-acre tract was acquired in 1964-65, with no pond recorded in official documents.

“The land in question was a part of a larger land measuring 45 acres which was acquired...in the year 1964-65 and was later transferred to the answering Respondent. Further, it is pertinent to mention that the above mentioned award does not mention any existence of pond on the land in question as alleged by the applicant...” DDA said in a submission on August 12.

The authority said the only existing pond is in Prasad Nagar (Khasra 578), which was outside the disputed land.

The NGT has been hearing a plea filed by the Anand Puri Govind Garh Tank Road Residents’ Welfare Association last year, alleging that the Faith Academy School had encroached upon a park and a natural pond. The petition also sought the reopening of a 100-foot road, claiming its closure was forcing residents to take long detours, causing more pollution and congestion.

The DDA, in its submission, however, said it leased 1.5 acres to the school in 1981, along with 0.95 acres as a temporary playfield in 1984, which was marked as a “waterlogged area” at the time. A 2021 survey found the school occupying an additional 0.05 acres of the main plot and in possession of the entire playfield, despite the lease never being renewed. The DDA ordered the playfield’s vacation, but the high court stayed it in December 2021. DDA has also asked the NGT to consider dropping the case, as it is already in the high court.

The matter is listed for hearing on August 18.