No shortage of  LPG, petrol, diesel, PNG across Delhi: Govt

The Delhi government on Thursday said that strict surveillance is being carried out to prevent the diversion of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use in restaurants. The department of food, supplies and consumer affairs have deployed field officers to facilitate hassle-free bookings and ensure compliance, stated the communique. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In a statement, the government said that the supply of LPG, petrol, diesel, and PNG across the national Capital remains completely normal and there is no scarcity. It advised people to refrain from panic buying, hoarding and urged the public to ignore rumors regarding disruption in the supply chain.

Enforcement teams are conducting inspections to curb black-market sale and hoarding. A strict vigil is being maintained to prevent the diversion of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use in restaurants and eateries. The government is also making necessary arrangements to ensure the regulated supply of commercial LPG in due course, the statement added.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has informed the government that domestic PNG supply remains stable, with natural gas allocation continuing to prioritise domestic and transport sector (CNG) consumers. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have certified that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG are available, ensuring the supply chain operates seamlessly.

The government said the minimum interval for LPG refill bookings has been revised from 21 days to 25 days. Despite this revision, consumers are receiving refills within an average of two to three days from the date of booking, officials said, encouraging the use of digital platforms for bookings.