Noida e-commerce firm duped of 5.38 lakh by team leaders and delivery executive

Three executives of an e-commerce company were booked for allegedly duping the company of ₹5.38 lakh between July 10 and 19 in Noida Sector 8, police said on Friday. The accused created multiple fake customer IDs and ordered expensive products, replaced the products with cheap ones and then initiated returns, police said. The accused were identified as Pulak Barman, Chandra Prakash, and Barak Kumar. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Pulak Barman, Chandra Prakash, and Barak Kumar, police said. Pulak and Chandra worked as team leaders at the Sector 8 and Sector 45 hub offices of the e-commerce company, while Barak was a delivery executive, police said.

“For the past few days, it was observed that expensive products were frequently exchanged and stolen from the Sector 8 hub office. After suspicion, an internal investigation was conducted, and it was found that suspects Pulak, Chandra, and Barak duped the company. During the data search until Thursday, it was found that they defrauded the company to the tune of ₹5.38 lakh in nine days from July 10 to 19. Investigation is underway to scan more records,” said the FIR filed by Chandan Kumar, hub-incharge of the Sector 8 office of the e-commerce company.

“With fake customer IDs, they ordered expensive products, and the team leaders assigned Barak for delivery. On the way to deliver the item, Barak exchanged the item with a cheap product, and then they initiated a return,” said an investigator.

“Based on the complaint of Chandan, a case under Section 318(4) (cheating) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act was registered at the Phase 1 police station, and further investigation is underway,” said Amit Kumar, Phase 1 station house officer.