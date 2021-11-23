Noida international airport will be biggest in Asia, says CM Adityanath

Noida international airport will be completed by 2024 and will be the biggest in Asia, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath who was in Jewar on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations being made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on November 25, for laying the foundation stone of the airport at Ranhera village, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

Adityanath reached the airport site at 4.30pm in a helicopter, inspected the site in great detail and held a meeting with officials of the Noida International Airport Limited, a special purpose vehicle looking after the development of the airport, the police, district administration, and senior party leaders before leaving the venue.

Estimated to cost ₹34,000 crore, the airport has been promised to the people of the region for the past 30-35 years, said Adityanath.

“But our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since 2017 started working seriously. Now, we are going to lay the foundation stone for this project that will benefit entire UP, particularly Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hapur and other adjoining areas,” said the chief minister.

“Noida international airport will be completed as per the scheduled deadline of 2024 and create huge employment opportunities in the state, thereby changing the business dynamics of this region,” said Adityanath while briefing the media after the meeting with the top officials and senior leaders.

He said Uttar Pradesh already has airports in Lucknow and Varanasi. “We have also started work at Kushinagar and in Ayodhya. Jewar will be the fifth international airport in the state,” said the CM.

Adityanath said they are also developing the Film City near the airport, a defence corridor to boost manufacturing in Aligarh, an electronic city, a dedicated freight corridor and other infrastructure projects are being expedited to boost growth and development in the state.

“Since 2017, we are working on 11 new airports to connect at least 80 cities of the state by air. Earlier, only 25 cities were connected by air with the help of two airports. We have fast-tracked infrastructure projects and put the state on the path to development,” he said.

The BJP’s brass has also directed local MLAs, members of Parliament and other leaders in Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Aligarh, among other districts, to get in touch with workers to put up a ”grand show” during the airport’s foundation stone laying ceremony on November 25.

Adityanath also held a meeting with state civil aviation minister Nand Gopal Nandi, BJP state president Swatanra Dev Singh, president of BJP’s western UP wing Mohit Beniwal and other leaders to discuss the preparations for the event.