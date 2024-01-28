"Nominations for Padma awards this year 28 times more than 2014": PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Noting that the process of conferring Padma Awards changed 'completely' under his leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nominations received for the top civilian honours this year were 28 times more as compared to 2014. HT Image

In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address of 2024, Prime Minister Modi said the credibility and respect for the Padma Awards are rising every year.

"Friends, I am very happy that the process of conferment of Padma Awards has completely changed in the last decade. Now it has become the People's Padma. There have been many changes in the system of conferring the Padma Awards. People even have a chance to nominate themselves now. This is the reason the nominations received this time was 28 times more as compared to 2014. This shows that the prestige of The Padma Award, its credibility and respect is growing every year. I once again extend my best wishes to all those receiving the Padma Awards," PM Modi said in his monthly radio address on Sunday.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

Former Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, along with four other recipients, including the late social worker and founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak, was honoured with the country's second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan this year.

Popular Indian actress Vyjayantimala Bali; actor, film producer, and former politician Konidela Chiranjeevi; and classical Bharata Natyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam have also been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on Thursday.

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, Indian pop and playback singer Usha Uthup, former Supreme Court justice M Fathima Beevi (posthumous), and consultant in the department of cardiology Ashwin Balachand Mehta are among the 17 recipients who were given the third-highest honor--the Padma Bhushan.

Khalil Ahamad, Badrappan M, Kaluram Bamaniya, Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Naseem Bano, and Ramlal Bareth are among the 110 recipients who have been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest honour.

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. A total of 30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Last year, the government announced 106 Padma Awards, including three duo cases. The list then comprised six Padma Vibhushans, nine Padma Bhushans, and 91 Padma Shri Awards. (ANI)