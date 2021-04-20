IND USA
North Delhi municipal body augments cremation/burial facilities
delhi news

North Delhi municipal body augments cremation/burial facilities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:26 AM IST

Given the alarming rise in Covid-19 related deaths -- the city saw 240 deaths on Monday, the highest single-day toll so far -- the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has augmented the burial and cremation facilities under its jurisdiction.

The corporation has added a few more cremation grounds and also increased the capacity of existing facilities to handle Covid-19 related bodies.

North corporation mayor Jai Prakash said, “Earlier, we had capacity to cremate about 150 Covid-19 related bodies and we have increased that to 230. There are a few crematoria such as the ones in Sant Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Haiderpur and Badli, which will continue to be used for non-Covid deaths. At Nigambodh Ghat, we have a capacity to cremate 174 bodies a day, of which 131 slots have been reserved for Covid-19.”

In Rohini zone of the North corporation, the Mangolpuri Muslim burial ground has space for 150 more bodies and the Mangolpuri Christian cemetery has space for 60 bodies.

