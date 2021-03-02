IND USA
"The said paragraph reads as under, '(f) The AA/NCLT cannot permit any person - Tom, Dick, and Harry' to represent and defend the respondent u/s-7 of IBC, as the rules do not permit it," the court noted.(HT File Photo)
'Not allowed': Delhi HC raps petitioner for using 'Tom, Dick and Harry' in plea

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was hearing a petition filed by Group Captain Atul Jain against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:18 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up a petitioner for using "Tom, Dick and Harry" in the petition and said such language is not permissible in pleadings before the court.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh was hearing a petition filed by Group Captain Atul Jain against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), on the ground that wrong procedures are being adopted by these tribunals.

The petitioner was appearing in person. The court noted that the petitioner appeared to have drafted the petition on his own.

The court also noted that a perusal of paragraph 6(f) shows that there is slang language being used in this petition.

"The said paragraph reads as under, '(f) The AA/NCLT cannot permit any person - Tom, Dick, and Harry' to represent and defend the respondent u/s-7 of IBC, as the rules do not permit it," the court noted.

The court further said the petition is liable to be dismissed, however, the petitioner later wished to withdraw it.

Also read: Supreme Court ends bail of over 2,000 prisoners given on Covid-19 ground

"Such language is not permissible in pleadings before the court. Accordingly, this petition is liable to be dismissed. If the petitioner is, aggrieved by any order of the NCLT or NCLAT, he may draft a proper petition and only then, file the same," the court said.

The court added that the petition is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to avail of his remedies in accordance with the law.

"Since the petitioner is appearing in person, this court is refraining from imposing costs at this stage," it said.

Delhi’s Ghazipur border was opened for traffic in the morning by Delhi Police. After noon, Delhi Police again closed the border. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Ghazipur border opened briefly, shut again

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Senior police officers who did not want to be named said that no official order had been issued to open the border. They said it was a temporary arrangement to facilitate movement of emergency vehicles
Close
The police, meanwhile, arrested a few of the protesters to control the situation.(ANI)
delhi news

Fuel price hike: Youth Congress stages protest outside petroleum ministry

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress activists assembled outside the petroleum ministry office with placards in their hands and raised slogans against the central government.
Close
India Habitat Centre is among the buildings symbolic of Delhi’s growth since Independence. (HT archive)
delhi news

Focus on vertical growth, Delhi needs to protect modern heritage buildings

By Risha Chitlangia
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The buildings figured on the 2013 Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH)-Delhi’s list of 62 modern heritage structures submitted to the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), an urban development regulatory body
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
delhi news

DDA to change land use of 31 acres for redevelopment project

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:30 PM IST
As per the public notice put out by the DDA, land use of two land parcels of 9.5 acres each, earmarked as district park, is being changed to government office. To compensate for the green space, land use of 12.58 acres earmarked for government office will be developed as a district park
Close
Vehicles move towards Ghaziabad after the road connecting it with Delhi via Ghazipur reopened for vehicular movement, since its closure following clashes between police and farmers on January 26 in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Ghazipur border partially reopens

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The Delhi Police said that the traffic on one route (from Delhi to Ghaziabad) has been restored only for emergency vehicles and motorists in emergency situations
Close
Old newspapers were used to decorate the garden, the venue of Madhuri and Aditya’s wedding.
delhi news

New normal: Intimate weddings, virtual events

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:26 AM IST
On October 31, 2020, the Delhi disaster management authority (DDMA) lifted the restriction of allowing only 50 people in weddings. In banquet halls and closed spaces, the DDMA allowed up to 200 people, while the decision on the number of guests in open spaces was left on the district administration.
Close
Deserted view of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Akshardham Temple (NH-9), during nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 15, 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi's year of isolation

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:23 AM IST
A great many books will be written, and movies made, on this first year of the pandemic.
Close
Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to a person in the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital in New Delhi(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
india news

Looking back at the coronavirus war room

By Rudraneil Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Dr Richa Narang and Dr Saurav Kumar should have been done with their postgraduation -- Narang in anesthesiology and Kumar in general surgery — and in a job of their choice by April 2020; instead, with exams repeatedly being postponed, the lockdown and the pandemic spreading rapidly in the city, they found their teaching facility — the LNJP hospital being turned into the city’s first dedicated centre for Covid.
Close
The two men were arrested Friday from RK Puram with four firearms, four cartridges, and a cellphone that contained a photograph of Pandit, which Kumar had allegedly sent them.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi police to quiz jailed man as part of probe into plot to kill Sushil Pandit

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:02 AM IST
According to the police, the two alleged contract killers, Sukhvinder Singh (25) and Lakhan (21) revealed during interrogations that they were hired by Kumar, who is also known as Tuti, to kill Pandit.
Close
The wooden edifice runs across the length of the short street. Its long balcony rests on a series of sculpted brackets.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Lost time, regained

By Mayank Austen Soofi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:54 AM IST
Can there be a more haunting lane anywhere in the Delhi region than this alley of the Millennium City of Gurugram? One side of the lane is completely unremarkable, lined with conventional everyday shops.
Close
The RWA has alleged that the owner was going ahead with work despite SDMC sealing the premises twice(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
delhi news

Vasant Kunj RWA asks L-G to step in, put stop to ‘illegal’ construction work

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:29 AM IST
According to a senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official who is aware of the development, the corporation sealed the building in January over allegations of illegal construction.
Close
The Tata Motors spokesperson said with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven.(Reuters )
delhi news

No EV policy perks for electric version of Tata Nexon SUV

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:19 AM IST
The Delhi government also constituted a committee comprising a representative each from the transport department, Delhi Integrated Multi-modal Transit System (DIMTS), Tata Motors and an expert from the field to investigate the matter in detail.
Close
Both the underpass and the flyover extension projects are aimed at decongesting Ashram Chowk where vehicles are seen waiting for hours in traffic jams even during non-peak hours.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Endless cycle of traffic chaos at Ashram Chowk

By Ashish Mishra, Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:13 AM IST
The Public Works Department (PWD) last month started work on extending the Ashram flyover on Ring Road, even as work on a 750-metre Ashram underpass is going on after missing several deadlines.
Close
Experts have also called for faster pace of vaccination in areas witnessing an increase in the number of cases.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Test positivity rate highest in 45 days; Delhi adds 175 Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:58 AM IST
Delhi added 175 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, on the back of 39,700 tests, leading to a positivity rate of 0.44%, the highest since the Capital saw the same rate on January 15.
Close
The FIR was registered at the Jafrabad police station.(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

FIR against AAP MLA after woman accuses him of molestation

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:48 AM IST
When contacted, tAam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislator from Seelampur Abdul Rehman said, “All the allegations against me are false and baseless as I did not meet the woman (complainant) yesterday (Sunday) or even in the past."
Close
