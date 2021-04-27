Nothing bigger than saving a life : Ankush Bahuguna

“Humanity ka sabse bada aspect is compassion. I feel that there is nothing bigger than saving a life. Not everyone gets the power to help save another’s life. Eligible plasma donors have the power of saving people’s life and they must use it.” These are the words of Delhi based Actor and Content Creator Ankush Bahuguna who has been using his social media amid the second wave of Coronavirus, as a means to amplify plasma requests and connect plasma donors with recipients. Bahuguna, has made videos and reels on social media, requesting eligible plasma donors to step up and help. “If you can save lives, please do it. Kindness is an endless loop. Aap ko kisi ne life main kitni baar help kari hogi bina apna faida dekhe, ab aapki turn hai yeh kindness return karne ki by donating plasma,” he says.

Project Plasma is a Fever Network initiative to celebrate the super power of Covid recovered plasma donors, who are stepping forward amid the second wave of Covid, to donate their plasma to save lives of other infected patients.

Bahuguna takes care that the leads he posts are verified. Encouraging others to amplify requests regardless of how big or small their followers count is, he says, “I feel at this point every given human being can help. Agar aap plasma nahi donate kar sakte toh help in any other way you can. Volunteer with foundations who are finding plasma donors. Main bhi ghar baith ke phone ghuma kar logo ki help kar raha hun. You can tell people in your group that if they aren’t well and need help with oxygen cylinders, then they can tell you and you’ll call up and verify leads of cylinders or plasma and help them. Because the family of patients in hospital don’t have so much time to call and verify every lead.”

Bahuguna’s solution to tackling the dearth of plasma donors is to take a proactive approach. He advises, “We all know someone or the other who has battled corona recently so why is it that we don’t have enough donors? Why don’t we call and encourage them to donate plasma? Open your contact lists, get in touch with your inner circle who has battled covid recently and convince them to step forward and donate. I’ve also called up people who I knew had covid and managed to convince a few to donate plasma.”

Requesting eligible plasma donors to donate plasma, Bahuguna concludes, “Jab aapki family ko kuch chahiye hota hai toh you will also hope and wish that strangers show compassion. And that they come forward and help you out. So today, if you have the power to help someone else, please donate the plasma and help them.”

You are a superhero if you have recovered from Covid 19 because you have the power to save a life! Call on 8800570768 to donate plasma and save lives.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter