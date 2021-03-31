Now, Delhi’s north municipal body wants jhatka, halal distinction

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday made it mandatory for restaurants and meat shops to display whether the meat being sold in the establishment is halal or jhatka.

The north civic body passed a proposal regarding this in its House meeting. Similar proposals have already been passed by east and south civic bodies.

The proposal stated, “Thousands of restaurants are in operation in 104 wards of four zone falling under North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Out of these, meat is being served in about 90% of restaurants but it is not displayed by them whether the meat being served by the restaurants is halal or jhatka. Similarly, it is not ascertained about the meat being sold at meat shops that whether the same is halal or jhatka. According to Hindu and Sikhism, eating halal meat is forbidden and against religion. Therefore, this meeting resolves that this direction be given to restaurants and meat shops that it should be written mandatorily about the meat being sold and served by them that jhatka or halal meat is available here.”

In “jhatka”, an animal is slaughtered in one go while in “halal”, it is slaughtered in a way that it bleeds slowly to death.

Jai Prakash, mayor north corporation, said that people have their preferences but in restaurants, you cannot tell the type of meat being served. “Halal or jhatka meat can be seen written on the meat shops but such a practice is seldom seen in restaurants. So it is a healthy exercise to mention that halal or jhatka meat food is being served at the restaurants. The proposal has been approved keeping people’s sentiments in mind and there is no other reason behind it,” Prakash said.

All the three corporations are ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party. The polls for civic bodies will be held next year.