Now, dreaded gangster’s wife to be booked under MCOCA in Delhi

The Delhi Police special cell is in the process of booking Zoya Khan, 33 — the wife of jailed gangster Ashim Ahmad alias Hashim Baba — under provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), senior officers said on Friday. A senior special cell officer said police have approached the courts and will be booking Zoya Khan under MCOCA soon. (Representational image)

Khan was arrested on February 19 with 225g heroin, and has since been implicated in two murders that took place last year — the gunning down of gym owner Nadir Shah, 35, at Greater Kailash in September, and the killing of businessman Sunil Jain at Farsh Bazar in December.

“Not only her, but all other members of the Hashim Baba gang. They are all working in nexus with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and fugitive gangster Rashid Cablewala. Khan and Cablewala were in touch with the assailants involved in the Farsh Bazar case. We also found a weapon at Khan’s house, and are investigating the matter,” the officer said.

A second officer, posted with the police headquarters, said MCOCA is usually used for gangsters involved in multiple cases of organised crime, extortion, murders, and armed robberies.

To be sure, police had earlier booked Hashim Baba under sections of MCOCA in September 2024.

Giving details about how Khan was nabbed, police said that after Hashim Baba went to jail in 2020, she was single-handedly handling her husband’s narcotics and organised crime operations.

“They got married in 2017-18. She is his third wife while he is her second husband. We had been looking for her for a long time, and suspect that she was involved in the recent GK and Farsh Bazar murders. She was caught after we set up a bogus drug deal near her house in northeast Delhi,” the special cell officer quoted above said.

Investigators said they also discovered Khan was in touch with police officers who allegedly helped her and Hashim Baba with their illegal gang activities. The Delhi Police on February 16 had arrested sub-inspector Sukhbir Singh in connection with Jain’s murder, and found that he had provided “help” to Hashim Baba during his custodial interrogation in the case.