NPSC day 2: Talks on conflict mgmt in cyberspace, schools

The National Progressive Schools' Conference (NPSC) entered the second day of its 52nd iteration, taking forward this year's message of "conflict management and peace education in schools".

The second day started with a light-hearted performance by ventriloquist, Santhosh — known for his work in the field of puppetry and story-telling — which was followed by an address by Sudhanshu Trivedi, member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

Trivedi said teachers are architects of the society’s future. “The pivotal people in this journey forward are school children, whose mindset and orientation are yet to be decided…Knowledge without proper direction can have disastrous results,” the MP said.

The next session was an expert dialogue on “Conflict in the cyberspace: Exploring the inter section of technology and peace building”. From discussing the impact of technology in the wrong hands to introduction of certain courses in schools to navigate the technology-rich era, the discussion involved cyber law expert Pawan Duggal; Microsoft director Bhaskar Basu; and IPS-DCP IFSO, cyber crime Hemant Tiwari.

Emphasising on the importance of digital literacy and how enhanced knowledge can use technology as an enabler, Bhaskar said, “A child’s wellbeing is getting shaped by the digital world they are interacting with.”

The stage was then opened up to Ameeta Mulla Wattal, chairperson and executive director, education, of Innovations and Training DLF Schools and Scholarship. Wattal performed on the “Voices from the Bard: Memory, Meaning and Metaphor”, which focused on Shakespeare and his works.

The performance was followed by a student-teacher discussion on resolving classroom conflicts. Several principals and student ambassadors from various schools took part in the discussion, with students describing how growing up with social media has led to newer problems.

Throughout the discussion, several principals present at the conference pointed out that the only way out of “these blurred boundaries” was to be open to conversions, highlighting the importance of empathy along the process.

Rahul Singh, chairman, CBSE and M J Akbar, author, journalist and ex-member of Parliament, also addressed the event.

“We have to address reality because peace cannot exist behind the mask of an alibi. The route to peace lies along the path to truth. Teachers and educators are the bridge we need. Only they can bring the truth to young children and build the peace we all need,” Akbar said.

The event ended with a cultural performance, focusing on unity and cooperation. The performance, “Ekam Sat” (The truth is one) was presented by a group of dancers under Padma Shri awardee Prathibha Prahlad.