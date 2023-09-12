Nuh violence: MLA skips summons again, say Haryana police
Congress MLA Mamman Khan failed to appear before a special investigation team for the second time regarding his suspected involvement in communal violence in Nuh district. Authorities are considering legal action. Khan could not be reached for comment.
Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was served notice to appear before a special investigation team investigating the cases of the communal violence that broke out in Nuh district on July 31, failed to appear before it for the second consecutive time on Sunday for questioning on his suspected involvement in the violence, police officers familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Officials said that Khan was served notice to appear before the SIT officials at Nagina police station after he had skipped the earlier appearance on August 31 on health grounds.
Deputy superintendent of police of Ferozepur Jhirka (Nuh), Satish Kumar, said, “This time, he didn’t even inform us beforehand.”
When asked about sending notice a third time for appearance, Kumar said, “We will now take legal opinion on the matter from higher authorities,” he said.
Meanwhile, Khan, who represents the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly seat in Nuh, could not be reached when HT reached out for comments.