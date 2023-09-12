News / Cities / Delhi News / Nuh violence: MLA skips summons again, say Haryana police

Nuh violence: MLA skips summons again, say Haryana police

ByDebashish Karmakar
Sep 12, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Congress MLA Mamman Khan failed to appear before a special investigation team for the second time regarding his suspected involvement in communal violence in Nuh district. Authorities are considering legal action. Khan could not be reached for comment.

Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was served notice to appear before a special investigation team investigating the cases of the communal violence that broke out in Nuh district on July 31, failed to appear before it for the second consecutive time on Sunday for questioning on his suspected involvement in the violence, police officers familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The SIT is investigating cases of the communal violence that broke out in Nuh district on July 31. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
The SIT is investigating cases of the communal violence that broke out in Nuh district on July 31. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said that Khan was served notice to appear before the SIT officials at Nagina police station after he had skipped the earlier appearance on August 31 on health grounds.

Deputy superintendent of police of Ferozepur Jhirka (Nuh), Satish Kumar, said, “This time, he didn’t even inform us beforehand.”

When asked about sending notice a third time for appearance, Kumar said, “We will now take legal opinion on the matter from higher authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khan, who represents the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly seat in Nuh, could not be reached when HT reached out for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out