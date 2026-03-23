New Delhi, The number of power consumers in Delhi rose by nearly 40 per cent in the last decade and currently stands at over 73 lakh, stated the Economic Survey 2025-26 report tabled in the budget session of the Assembly on Monday. Number of power consumers in Delhi rise by nearly 40 per cent in last decade: Eco Survey report

According to the percentage in the total number of consumers, the domestic category comprised the highest 84.1 per cent, followed by commercial, 14.88 per cent, industrial, 0.37 per cent, water works and street lighting, 0.31 per cent, and others, 0.33 per cent, it said.

During the period 2015-16 to 2024-25, the number of consumers of electricity in

Delhi increased from 52.62 lakh to 73.61 lakh, an increase of 20.99 lakh

consumers during this period.

The rise in the number of consumers has led to a sharp peak in the power demand of the city.

The peak demand increased from 5846 MW in 2015-16 to 8442 in 2025-26. Energy consumption recorded an average annual growth of approximately 3.15 percent for 2015-16 to 2024-25, said the report.

The Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Energy, Government of India, in the report of the 20th Electric Power Survey, had projected the maximum demand of electricity in Delhi to be 9000 MW by the end of March 2025, but it actually recorded 8656 MW.

Significantly, the Economic Survey report mentioned that the Aggregate Technical and Commercial Losses of the discoms in Delhi declined sharply after reforms in the power sector. The losses reduced significantly from 52 per cent in the pre-reform era in 2002 to 5.90 per cent in 2024-25.

The AT&C losses are the difference between energy units put into the system and the units for which the payment is collected. Transmission and distribution losses do not capture losses on account of non-realisation of payments.

Further, the report said that the total number of solar installations in Delhi by January 2026 was 21,915 with a cumulative capacity of 425 MW. During the solar

policy period , approximately 12,556 installations were completed, adding a cumulative capacity of around 166.71MW, it added.

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