Nurse steals cheques from senior citizen’s house in Delhi

A nurse working for a 78-year-old woman stole cheques from her house and tried to withdraw ₹5 lakh from the latter’s bank account, police said on Thursday, adding that they are searching for the accused. The victim, identified as Krishna Talwar, who lives in C Block of Anand Niketan in south Delhi, filed a police complaint of cheating and theft. The victim, identified as Krishna Talwar, who lives in C Block of Anand Niketan in south Delhi, filed a police complaint of cheating and theft. (Representational image)

The nurse committed the theft before she was let go a few weeks ago, and the matter came to light when the senior citizen’s bank called to ask her if she was trying to withdraw ₹5 lakh from a branch in Jharkhand.

According to the FIR, seen by HT, Talwar reported the matter at South Campus police station on Wednesday. The victim said she hired a nurse named Rain Minj from a private agency. The nurse was let go a few weeks ago. On July 14, Talwar received a call from her bank manager asking if she had given a self cheque to someone for ₹5 lakh to which she replied “a clear no”, the FIR said. The manager told her that they received a call from their Jharkhand branch that a cheque for ₹5 lakh was received by them for withdrawal by a woman who identified herself as Talwar, the FIR said. “The bank there suspected foul play because the woman didn’t look like 78-year-old Krishna Talwar. They alerted the bank’s branch in Delhi,” a police officer said.

The bank shared CCTV footage of the suspect with Talwar, police said. “The person who was presenting the cheque was the nurse who used to work for me till a few weeks ago,” Talwar told police in the FIR.

Talwar froze three of her bank accounts as a precaution in case the accused had stolen more cheques from her house, police said. Talwar did not inform the private agency or contact accused because she didn’t want to alert them as two nurses from the agency were still working at her house, police said.

“A team has been sent to Jharkhand to catch the accused. Her details have been sought from the placement agency and local police has been roped in,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that a case under Section 306 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.