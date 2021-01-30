IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Nurses, sanitation staff call off strike after North Corp clears pending dues
The mayor of the north civic body said that the sanitation employees will return to work from Sunday and clear the streets that are filled with garbage. (HT PHOTO).
The mayor of the north civic body said that the sanitation employees will return to work from Sunday and clear the streets that are filled with garbage. (HT PHOTO).
delhi news

Nurses, sanitation staff call off strike after North Corp clears pending dues

  • The civic employees of the north corporation had gone on an indefinite strike from January 7 against non-payment of their salaries for the last 4-5 months and pending pensions.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:39 PM IST

Sanitation employees and the nurses and paramedic staff of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation called off their 24-day-long strike on Saturday. The move comes after the civic body released pending salaries upto December of these employees. However, teachers, engineers, horticulture department staff, clerical staff of the civic body continued to be on an indefinite strike under the aegis of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union.

Jai Prakash, mayor, north corporation, said, “Salaries of sanitation employees along with nurses and paramedic staff have been cleared till December so we have appealed to them to call off the strike to which they agreed. A meeting with the agitating sanitation employees was convened today (Saturday) where we assured them to consider their other demands of regularisation as well. Sanitation employees along with nurses and paramedic staff have called off their strike. We have also released two months salaries of teachers and other employees and we appeal to them to return to work.”

The mayor said that the sanitation employees will return to work from Sunday and clear the streets that are filled with garbage.

The civic employees of the north corporation had gone on an indefinite strike from January 7 against non-payment of their salaries for the last 4-5 months and pending pensions.

“The sanitation employees and nurses have called off their strike as their salaries have been cleared till December and demands have been met. But the Confederation does not acknowledge the pick and choose method of the civic body hence employees of other departments such as engineers, teachers, horticulture staff etc will continue their strike. A decision on the further strategy will be taken on February 1,” Ramniwas Solanki, general secretary of the Confederation said.

Confirming the development, president Hindu Rao Hospital Nurses’ Union, Indu Jamwal said that their pending salaries have been cleared so the strike has been called off.

“The strike at all the hospitals of the north civic body (Hindu Rao, Kasturba and Rajan Babu TB hospitals) have been called off and we have returned to work,” Jamwal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The mayor of the north civic body said that the sanitation employees will return to work from Sunday and clear the streets that are filled with garbage. (HT PHOTO).
The mayor of the north civic body said that the sanitation employees will return to work from Sunday and clear the streets that are filled with garbage. (HT PHOTO).
delhi news

Nurses, sanitation staff call off strike after North Corp clears pending dues

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:39 PM IST
  • The civic employees of the north corporation had gone on an indefinite strike from January 7 against non-payment of their salaries for the last 4-5 months and pending pensions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamal Preet, Delhi's chief wildlife warden, confirmed that the the leopard was first spotted on January 27 on a CCTV camera. (Representative Image)(HT PHOTO.)
Kamal Preet, Delhi's chief wildlife warden, confirmed that the the leopard was first spotted on January 27 on a CCTV camera. (Representative Image)(HT PHOTO.)
delhi news

Leopard spotted in Delhi, alert issued

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Deputy conservator forests (north division) Navneet Srivastava said that after being first spotted on January 27, the leopard was also spotted on January 28 and January 29 near the Najafgarh drain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi HC dismisses plea by judge challenging his removal for sexual harassment

By Richa banka, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:26 AM IST
  • The court’s decision comes on the plea by the officer, who had challenged his dismissal from service by the Delhi government in March last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property.(PTI)
The IED exploded at 5.05pm on Friday and there were no injuries or damage to any property.(PTI)
delhi news

Cab dropped off 2 people near Israel Embassy blast spot, CCTV footage found

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:40 AM IST
Attempts are on to identify the cab driver and sketches are being made. A high alert has been sounded in cities such as Jaipur and Mumbai with security tightened in sensitive areas in wake of this incident in the national Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
Farmers raise slogans during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Delhi-UP border in New Delhi( Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Farm agitation swells after surge in Jatland

By S Raju, shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, Meerut/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Mahapanchayat vows support after visuals of tearful farm leader Tikait stir emotions in western UP; crowds bulge at protest sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Several people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

More FIRs on Cong leader, journos

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:12 AM IST
  • This came a day after Noida police filed an FIR against the same group of people under similar charges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balram pedals around the Capital on his rickety cart collecting thermocol pieces, the kind that are used to cushion electrical gadgets or delicate furniture items from breaking during transport.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
Balram pedals around the Capital on his rickety cart collecting thermocol pieces, the kind that are used to cushion electrical gadgets or delicate furniture items from breaking during transport.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: The thermocol man

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:10 AM IST
  • A glimpse into Balram’s aspirations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel deployed at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Security personnel deployed at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Questions raised after police fail to stop breach

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:57 AM IST
  • This was the first incident of violence at the protest site, and forced police to lob tear-gas shells and lathi-charge both farmers and the mob, who claimed to be local residents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The stone-pelters clashed with the police, protesting farmers. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
The stone-pelters clashed with the police, protesting farmers. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Sticks, stones at Singhu as group enters site, clashes with farmers

By Kainat Sarfaraz, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Eyewitnesses said that the farmer was intending to drive the stone-pelting mob away, even as police said that he attacked the officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.(Bloomberg)
Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.(Bloomberg)
delhi news

Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day tractor rally violence

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:40 AM IST
On Tuesday, during the tractor rally, a group of farmers deviated from the assigned route, broke through barriers, clashed with security personnel in several parts of Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of agitators rushed to Ghazipur, after a video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait breaking down in tears went viral online.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times Photo)
Thousands of agitators rushed to Ghazipur, after a video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait breaking down in tears went viral online.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times Photo)
delhi news

Tears, water, and a protest rekindled

By shiv sunny, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:15 AM IST
  • This time, apart from old-timers who had been here before, farmers who initially sat out of the protest landed up as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Locals march with tricolour in Chandni Chowk amid heavy police presence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:11 AM IST
A group of people, claiming to be local residents, on Friday afternoon took out a parade in Chandni Chowk holding a big tricolour and shouting slogans against the farmers who are protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police officers keep a watch over agitating farmers in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
Delhi Police officers keep a watch over agitating farmers in New Delhi. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Forensic teams visit Ghazipur as part of Jan 26 violence probe

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Senior police officers said that the anti-terror unit issued notices to several farmer leaders and other protesters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Not deterred by violence, more will join us, say farmer protesters at Singhu

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
As the dust settled after the violence at Singhu border — where a group of locals claiming to be residents of nearby neighbourhoods clashed with protesters on Friday, leaving at least 15 farmers and five police officers injured — leaders of the agitation said that more protesters will join their stir in the coming days in a press conference
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Metro trains between Model Town-Vishwavidyalaya to not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Trains between Model Town and Vishwavidyalaya Metro station on the Yellow line will not operate from 11:30 pm on Saturday till 8am on Sunday due to maintenance works, Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP