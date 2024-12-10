Nursing staff killed, three injured in two separate accidents in Delhi

A government hospital nurse was killed and her husband seriously injured in a car collision in Rohini, while two men sustained injuries in a separate motorcycle crash near the Moolchand flyover, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Both accidents occurred between Monday night and early Tuesday, they added. Both accidents occurred between Monday night and early Tuesday, police said. (File Photo)

The first incident took place around 10 pm on Monday on Helipad-Rithala Road in Rohini Sector 36, where a Hyundai Santro carrying a couple identified as 47-year-old Jyoti, a nursing staff member at Lady Hardinge Hospital, and her 47-year-old husband Vijayant, a dentist, was hit by a rashly driven Mahindra Scorpio, police said. The Scorpio’s occupants fled the scene, abandoning their vehicle, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Amit Goel said, “The injured couple was shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where Jyoti was declared brought dead. Her husband is undergoing treatment and is unfit to record a statement that would help ascertain the sequence of events.”

An inspection suggested the Scorpio hit the Santro’s left side, severely damaging the doors. Jyoti, seated in the front passenger seat, suffered fatal injuries. Vijayant, who was driving, remains hospitalised. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and injury at Begampur police station and are working to trace the Scorpio driver. The couple’s destination at the time of the crash remains unclear, police said.

In a separate accident around 2am on Tuesday, a motorcycle with 29-year-old Shivam (who goes by a single name) of Munirka and Govind Singh, 27, of RR Hospital Servant Quarters crashed into a metal pole on a footpath near the Moolchand flyover. Both men, employed as waiters at marriage functions, were intoxicated at the time, according to their medical reports, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said, “A police team found the bike and the injured riders at the scene. One was shifted to the ICU due to severe injuries, while the other, who suffered fractures, was discharged later.”

Initial speculation suggested the involvement of a speeding car, but CCTV footage confirmed no other vehicle was involved, a senior police officer said.