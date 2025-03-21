Officials ignoring MLAs’calls: Delhi assembly Speaker to chief secy

Assembly speaker and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta on Thursday wrote to the Delhi chief secretary, complaining that government officers were ignoring calls and messages from MLAs, calling the issue “serious.” He urged chief secretary Dharmendra to “sensitise” bureaucrats about the protocols they must follow when dealing with elected representatives. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta. (PTI)

The letter sparked a fresh political row, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) using it to accuse the BJP of hypocrisy, pointing out that for a decade, AAP ministers had faced similar issues but were met with silence from the BJP. While AAP leaders had frequently accused officers of siding with the central government to undermine their authority, BJP MLAs now find themselves at odds with the same bureaucratic machinery.

Gupta’s letter, dated March 19, a copy of which has been seen by HT, states: “A few instances have been brought to my notice where the communications of the Hon’ble Members in the form of letters, phone calls, or messages have not even been acknowledged by the concerned officer. This is a serious matter, and I think there is an urgent need to reiterate the government instructions issued in this regard by the general administration department, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the department of personnel and training, Government of India, from time to time.”

Rules outlined in 2020 by the Delhi government’s general administration department require officials to “promptly acknowledge” and “respond” to letters or communications from MPs and MLAs. Officers must not ignore calls or messages from legislators and should contact them at the earliest opportunity. The rules also mandate that government servants show courtesy and consideration to elected representatives. Any violation, if proven through due inquiry, can result in disciplinary action.

Gupta requested the chief secretary to ensure that all administrative secretaries, department heads, the Delhi Police, and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) comply with these guidelines. “Action taken in this regard may be intimated to me at the earliest,” he wrote.

Three BJP MLAs told HT that some officers in their constituencies “routinely ignore” their calls and messages.

“The people have elected me to serve them. If officers refuse to take my calls or return them promptly, how will I address public grievances? Every day, hundreds of residents approach us with issues related to water, education, health, roads, and sewer lines, for which we need to coordinate with the concerned officials. I raised this matter with the Delhi Assembly Speaker, and I’m glad he has taken it up with the chief secretary,” said a BJP MLA, who asked not be identified.

Another BJP MLA said the lack of responsiveness from officials directly affects their accountability. “If an officer does not take my call and resolve public complaints, it is the MLA who gets blamed. We are here to serve the people to the best of our abilities,” the MLA, who also asked to remain anonymous, said.

The AAP, however, was quick to turn the BJP’s complaints back on them.

Former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X: “For 10 years, Delhi officials were taught not to listen to ministers and MLAs, not to pick up their calls, and not to respond to their letters. Those who used to give AAP unsolicited advice on governance are now facing the same treatment. Now that the BJP is in power, they finally understand what we went through. The same BJP that once shielded these officers is now trying to teach them their duties. They have realised that weakening democracy only harms the country and its people.”

A Delhi minister, who also requested anonymity, countered the AAP’s accusations, saying AAP MLAs had struggled with uncooperative officials because they tried to “force them into wrongdoing”. “Most officers are cooperating with ministers and MLAs, and those who haven’t will improve because they know this government’s intention is to serve the people with honesty and transparency,” the minister said.

HT’s request for comment to the chief secretary went unanswered till the time of going to print.