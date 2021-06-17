Home / Cities / Delhi News / Old temple land deal was junked before inflated one signed: AAP
AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, purchased 1.208 hectares of land worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore in Ayodhya’s Bag Bjaisi village for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.5 crore(ANI)
  • The AAP has now sought a probe into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:13 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Wednesday made fresh allegations with new documents regarding the land deal in which a plot worth 2 crore was purchased by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust at over 18 crore within “minutes”.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Singh said the previous agreement was cancelled before the new agreement was signed in March 2021, refuting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defence that the price increased over a period of time.

Singh alleged that Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, purchased 1.208 hectares of land worth 2 crore in Ayodhya’s Bag Bjaisi village for 18.5 crore with the help of trust member Anil Mishra. The land, he claimed, was purchased from people who brought it for 2 crore minutes before.

The AAP has now sought a probe into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The temple trust has denied all allegations, saying the land deal was done quickly, but in a transparent manner.

