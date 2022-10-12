Olympian Sushil Kumar to face murder trial for wrestler Sagar Dhankar's death: Report

A Delhi court on Wednesday charged two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar with murder in the death of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar during a brawl over a property dispute in May 2021. Besides, 17 others have been slapped with murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and other sections, including criminal conspiracy, reported news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also framed charges against two absconding accused, it added.

The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar along with co-accused Ajay Kumar on May 23 last year from the outer Mundka area in the Chhatrasal Stadium case and is currently lodged in Central Jail no 2 of Tihar.

Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Dhankar and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

The first charge sheet which was filed by the police on August 2 last year named 13 accused, including Sushil Kumar as the main accused.

On October 1, while concluding arguments in the case, the Delhi Police had told the additional sessions court that there was enough evidence to frame charges of murder and abduction against Kumar and the other accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The motive apparently was a property dispute, the police have said. Kumar has been held without bail ever since his arrest after the murder.

Sushil Kumar won bronze, silver medals in Olympics

Kumar won a bronze in the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and a silver in the 2012 London Olympics. He became the first Indian to win a world title in wrestling in 2010.

Kumar has won several golds in the Commonwealth Games and handed the Queen’s Baton to (then) Prince Charles in the Queen’s Baton Relay for the 2010 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON