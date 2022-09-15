Watch: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's Swiss vacation after Diamond League Final win

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is taking a well-deserved breather after adding the Diamond League Final title to his already overflowing trophy cabinet. The Olympic champion had become the first Indian to win the Diamond League Final with a throw of 88.44m. He had won a silver medal at the World World Athletics Championships earlier this year and was tipped to defend his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham but had to sit that event out due to an injury.

Neeraj marked his comeback with the historic Diamond League title and is currently taking some time out in Switzerland, which is also the country where he had won the Finals. In a video posted on Twitter, he can be seen throwing a a javelin on snow among other things as he goes around the country.

Now ready for the holiday of a lifetime! 🗻#INeedSwitzerland pic.twitter.com/fZD89ScvBa — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 12, 2022

Captioning the video, Neeraj wrote "Now ready for the holiday of a lifetime! #INeedSwitzerland." In another video of his, the superstar is shown skydiving and the video is captioned " The sky is not the limit! @Neeraj_chopra1."

The Haryana-born athlete is yet to cross the 90m mark in javelin throw but has been very consistent in breaching the 85m mark which has helped him win medals at world events in recent times. With his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Neeraj became the first Indian athlete in the country's independent history to win an athletics Gold at the Games. It made him just the second Indian to win an individual gold at the Olympics, joining shooter Abhinav Bindra in the list. The 2020 Games was Neeraj's first in the Olympics and he is already being touted as one of the medal contenders for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Neeraj had earlier won gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games after which he came back from a career-threatening injury to make history in Tokyo. Neeraj also became the first Indian since Anju Bobby George in 2003 when he won the silver at the World Championships this year.

