On Diwali night, Delhi, Noida and Gurugram's air quality turns ‘very poor’

On Diwali night, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) hit the “very poor” category with an AQI of 377 in Anand Vihar at 9pm on Monday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is the first “very poor” air day of the season for the national capital. Noida also recorded air quality in the “very poor” category, with AQI of 322 in Sector-116.

In Gurugram, the AQI was 346 at 9pm.

The Gurugram AQI. (Source: CPCB)

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be “very poor” and can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, according to the CPCB.

The maximum temperature of New Delhi settled at 31.2 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. Humidity levels oscillated between 43 per cent and 90 per cent.

The residents of Delhi woke up to a pleasant with the minimum temperature settling at 14.9 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 82 per cent.

The Delhi AQI turned "very poor" amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed accumulation of pollutants, according to Swiss organisation IQAir.

Delhi on Diwali was the most polluted city in the world followed by Lahore in Pakistan, it said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively.

