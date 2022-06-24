Only three of six Metro disruptions this month due to snag: DMRC
New Delhi: Facing criticism over frequent disruptions in Metro services this month, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said only three of the six such instances so far in June were technical glitches, and the remainder occurred due to external factors such as bird-hits or external objects, such as manjha (kite strings) coming in contact with the Overhead Equipment (OHE), resulting in a breakdown.
There have been three disruptions on the Blue Line during this month so far and one each on the Violet and Red Lines.
“In June so far, there have been six instances wherein Metro services were impacted-- from a few minutes to a couple of hours. However, three were minor incidences wherein services were delayed for a few minutes on a very limited section to fix the impacted train or signalling system-- a normal procedure in such a vast technical set up which keeps providing safe, reliable and punctual Metro services for most part of the day throughout the year,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.
DMRC said the remaining incidents, wherein services were affected for around one or two hours, were all down to external factors.
“All these three incidents (two on Blue Line and one on Yellow Line) were due to external factors resulting in the breakdown of OHE components--such as birds or some foreign material such as cables, kite strings etc. hitting the exposed OHE and causing flashing incidents,” Dayal said, adding in all three cases, the delay was only on a limited section where repair work was under progress.
Dayal also said to undertake any repair activity, train movement has to be stopped on both sides, with the passengers evacuated first from the mid-section.
Following the latest snag on the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), which disrupted operations for around an hour on Tuesday, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday had written to DMRC, asking for an investigation report to be submitted to him within a week over the recurring instances of breakdowns on different lines of the Delhi Metro.
“There have been recurring incidences of breakdowns on various lines of Delhi Metro this month causing inconvenience to passengers. Have directed @OfficialDMRC to submit investigation report in next 7 days on the breakdowns and remedial action taken to ensure seamless operations,” the minister tweeted on Wednesday night.
A DMRC spokesperson said an investigation report was being prepared for the minister and will be shared before the seven-day deadline.
